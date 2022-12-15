That classic work of the 1980s, The Fifty Worst Movies of All Time, once had a competition for the most ridiculous credit, and determined it to come from the 1929 movie Taming of the Shrew: “By William Shakespeare with additional dialogue by Sam Taylor”.

Alas, it turned out to be likely apocryphal. But Sydney Theatre Company (STC) appears to have gone one better, offering its audience Shakespeare’s The Tempest as improved by STC artistic director Kip Williams and sundrie handes. The manner of the doing, and the way it’s being presented, says a great deal about the predicament of Australian high (i.e. middle brow) culture today.

Your correspondent hasn’t seen the production, and this is not a review of it as a performance. The acting and staging may well be excellent; with its strong cast it is very likely to be. This is instead a consideration of what happens when the forces of ideological conformity are so strong, and the commitment to art, with all its difficulties, so weak that the text created is self-serving kitsch and the very opposite of what was intended.