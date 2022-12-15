Pete Evans appears to be the latest anti-vaccine and conspiracy figure to rejoin Twitter since Elon Musk bought it.

An account claiming to be Pete Evans was created on the platform on the same day that Musk’s purchase went through in late October. “Seems like a good day to join Twitter,” the user tweeted at the time.

The account has fewer than 100 followers and has tweeted only a handful of times, including retweeting Musk.