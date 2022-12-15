We couldn’t crown a Crikey Arsehat of the Year without crowning their more likeable counterpart the 2022 Person of the Year.
Crikey dedicates much of its energy to those who actively make the world a worse place, who wound public debate, destroy trust in institutions and enact terrible and harmful policy. So it’s a relief to take some time to focus on those who pushed back this year.
Read the 2022 Person of the Year nominees below, and then cast your vote here!
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.