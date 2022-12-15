To some it was an embarrassing, unguarded gaffe which may shape the outcome of a coming election. To many, it was nothing less than an inspired moment of unvarnished honesty and irreverence.

Whatever your view of Jacinda Ardern’s reference to a political opponent as an “arrogant prick” a few days ago, one thing is clear: the chances are the New Zealand prime minister won’t be the last politician to inadvertently tell us how it is — or at least give us a glimpse into their cheeky side.

Here’s a selection of Crikey’s favourite hot mic biscuits.