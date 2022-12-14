Tuesday’s TV highlight came early today when Argentina kayoed Croatia 3-0 to set up a meeting next Monday morning (Australian time) with the winner of France v Morocco at 6am Thursday.

Last night’s Big Bash League was a repeat of last season’s Big Bash League and the season before, and the season before … a lot of tipping and running and yelling by commentators with booming voices saying obvious things. The world short course swimming was much more exciting — almost metronomic.

Seven and Nine tied the night in total people, the BBL was more popular (484,000) on Seven than the swimming (231,000), and Seven won the main channels. The BBL game averaged 147,000 on Foxtel’s cricket channel. The various non-main channels had a collective share of 38.9%.