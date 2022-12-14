Scott Morrison will be quizzed today over his role in creating the unlawful robodebt scheme that wrongfully claimed nearly $2 billion in payments from hundreds of thousands of people.

The former prime minister’s appearance before the royal commission into the scheme comes a day after another former Coalition minister, Senator Marise Payne, gave evidence.

Payne failed to recall much about how robodebt came to be created and could not explain why advice from the Human Services Department that legal changes might be necessary was later left off a cabinet subcommittee submission.