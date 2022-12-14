Scott Morrison has repeatedly been reminded to answer questions directly and to avoid waffling with unnecessary “rhetoric” while giving evidence to the royal commission into the robodebt scheme.

The former prime minister appeared on Wednesday to explain his role in creating the unlawful debt recovery scheme that wrongfully claimed nearly $2 billion in payments from hundreds of thousands of people.

In the first few hours of his evidence, Morrison frequently responded to questions with lengthy statements that sometimes veered off topic, before being told to reel it in.