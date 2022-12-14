Scott Morrison secretly swore himself in as treasurer in order to get power over foreign investment proposals, new documents have revealed.
A trove of emails and other papers released by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet under a freedom of information law reveals a senior bureaucrat told a select group of colleagues in April 2021 “the Treasury swearing relates to FIRB”. (FIRB is short for the Foreign Investment Review Board, a non-statutory body that advises the treasurer on foreign investments.)
The news that the former prime minister had the board in mind when he became co-treasurer with Josh Frydenberg raises more questions about the secret ministries affair, which has already caused Morrison’s censure by his colleagues in Parliament.
