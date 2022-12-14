The two-party system collapsing in May like a bridge made of sodden Weet-Bix meant a remarkable number of high-profile MPs on both sides of the aisle lost their jobs. Today Crikey checks in on the election’s casualties.

Josh Frydenberg

The former treasurer, unsurprisingly, didn’t have to wait long — it feels like we waited longer for his deeply reluctant concession call to Monique Ryan in Kooyong than to see him find his next job. He joined investment bank Goldman Sachs in July as a senior regional adviser for the Asia Pacific.

Terri Butler

Butler held Kevin Rudd’s old seat of Griffith before she was ousted by Green Max Chandler-Mather. After a concession so salty and sour you could coat the rim of a margarita glass with it, the former Labor opposition spokeswoman on environment and water has had a flurry of appointments.