In 1965, Pan American World Airways founder Juan Trippe went sailing with his friend Bill Allen, president of Boeing. Trippe asked Allen to build him a plane. Boeing’s 707 and the Douglas DC-8 had cemented the commercial jet age, but Trippe wanted a much larger aircraft that could carry more passengers and freight at lower costs.

“If you buy it, I’ll build it,” Allen told Trippe. “If you build it, I’ll buy it,” Trippe replied.

Allen tapped engineer Joe Sutter to design the new jet. After a lot of back-and-forth between the parties, Pan Am approved the design and ordered 25 planes for $525 million. Thus was born the Boeing 747. Global aviation would never be the same.