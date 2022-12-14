Look up. Look north. The hard-won democracy in Australia’s most important neighbour is facing its most serious threat since independence.

Indonesia’s new criminal code is making changes that threaten to jerk the country back to its more dangerous authoritarian past. The third largest democracy in the world. One of the fastest-growing economies. First port of call for Australian prime ministers (including Anthony Albanese in June). Now a democracy in crisis.

The law substantially criminalises political speech (particularly speech critical of the president and state institutions), guts freedom of belief with orders on blasphemy and apostasy, and bores away at rights of personal autonomy, including effectively criminalising homosexuality.