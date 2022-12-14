The quiet appointment of Indonesia’s defence chief to the military division of the Order of Australia has been criticised by human rights organisations, who say the decision effectively “aids and rewards” ongoing human rights violations committed by Indonesia’s armed forces in West Papua.

General Andika Perkasa was awarded the honour last week in a ceremony presided over by Australia’s ambassador to Indonesia, Penny Williams, notwithstanding the credible allegations of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture and enforced disappearances by security forces aired by United Nations experts earlier this year.

Perkasa’s predecessor, Hadi Tjahjanto, who now serves as an Indonesian minister, was given the same honour in November last year.