US government scientists have achieved net energy gain in a fusion reaction, cracking the (70-plus-year-old) code for clean energy.

The results from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s national ignition facility in California were formalised today, marking the first time scientists have “productively” been able to get more energy out than in from a fusion reaction.

“They shot a bunch of lasers at a pellet of fuel and more energy was released from that fusion ignition than the energy of the lasers,” said White House science chief Arati Prabhakar, offering a short and sweet summary of the rather large task.