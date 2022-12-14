Defenders of US “global leadership” sometimes concede that Washington has overextended itself, pursued foolish policies, failed to achieve its stated foreign policy aims, and violated its avowed political principles. They see such actions as regrettable aberrations, however, and believe the United States will learn from these (rare) mistakes and act more wisely in the future.

Ten years ago, for example, political scientists Stephen Brooks, John Ikenberry and William Wohlforth acknowledged that the Iraq War was a mistake but insisted that their preferred policy of “deep engagement” was still the right option for US grand strategy. In their view, all the US had to do to preserve a benign world order was maintain its existing commitments and not invade Iraq again. As former US president Barack Obama liked to say, we just need to stop doing “stupid shit”.

George Packer’s recent defence of US power in The Atlantic is the latest version of this well-worn line of argument. Packer opens his essay with a revealingly false comparison, claiming that Americans “overdo our foreign crusades, and then we overdo our retrenchments, never pausing in between, where an ordinary country would try to reach a fine balance”.