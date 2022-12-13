One of the men who shot and killed two police officers and a member of the public on Monday in Wieambilla, Queensland, appears to have an extensive online history of paranoid, delusional posts on Australian conspiracy websites.

Gareth Train and his brother Nathaniel Train have been identified as the men shot dead after a six-hour siege on a rural property in Queensland’s Western Downs last night. An unnamed woman was also killed.

Few details have been released about the pair. Nathaniel Train is a former primary school principal who left work after saying he had a heart attack at his desk in August 2021, the ABC reported.