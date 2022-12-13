The federal government has announced it will halve the number of Medicare-funded psychology sessions, cutting the temporary additional 10 sessions offered during the pandemic.

The decision, announced by Health Minister Mark Butler yesterday, is based on an independent evaluation of the Better Access initiative. But the report makes no mention of cutting the extra sessions, due to expire on December 31. Instead it found they “should continue to be made available and should be targeted towards those with more complex mental health needs”.

The report also found people on the lowest incomes were least likely to access services and had to wait on average 17 days for a session — five days more than those in the highest income quintile. Two in three people also had to pay a gap fee.