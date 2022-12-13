Protesting on the streets had always seemed risky for Zhu, even as a Chinese student in the United States, so she had never attended one before. (She asked to use a pseudonym for this piece.) But last Friday night she attended her first demonstration, near the gate of Boston’s Chinatown, where a small marble memorialising the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre stands.

About 200 mostly Chinese people gathered to commemorate the lives lost in an apartment fire on November 24 in Urumqi, the north-western Chinese city where Zhu’s grandparents had been under a strict lockdown for more than three months. The Urumqi fire inspired anti-lockdown protests across China, which helped spark a wave of policy changes that have severely weakened the zero-COVID regime.

One of the earliest and most prominent demonstrations occurred on Shanghai’s Urumqi Road, right across the street from the elementary school Zhu had attended.