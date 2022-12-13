Whatever criticisms can be made of the Albanese government, you can’t doubt its sense of political theatre. It is recalling Parliament on about the last day before Christmas it could get away with, without looking nerdy and weird, in order to do its bidding.

The battered opposition, the House crossbench and the rabble Senate — hauled back to vote up a law that combines emergency price caps on gas with a future system for permanent price guidelines and a $500 million bung to “compensate” the gas companies for their “losses” — all know that the fix is in.

This is a law designed to make everyone except Labor squirm. With the gas companies portraying it as the Bolsheviks’ Law No. 1, nationalising, well, everything in Russia, the opposition is under vast pressure to oppose it, and with it, any consumer relief on heating and power prices. The Greens and independent Senator David Pocock have to swallow a half-billion gift to big gas in order to vote up the first measures of state control of fossil fuels. The two-person Jacqui Lambie Experience has to maintain its client status to the Coalition, but reduced heating prices will be huge for many Tasmanians.