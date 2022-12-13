The online pile-on directed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their Netflix series is as unfathomable as it is ironic.

In a world where too many young women are not able to find their voice, we have a young articulate woman with a worldwide audience telling her truth and influencing others. The response is vitriol and hatred in forests of print and terabytes of copy and days of talkback — racist, sexist and deeply personal.

In a world where too many young men (and women) are enveloped by mental health challenges, we have a young prince eschewing a mandatory life of privilege and speaking out for those struggling in our armed forces, and those grieving a lost parent, and for equality generally. The response is a tsunami of abuse: he is labelled spoilt, a nuisance, and someone who is easily led. Commentators like Piers Morgan accuse him of being a grifter who used his royal title to put money in his pocket.