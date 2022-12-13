There is something faintly tragic about Elon Musk at this point.

Perhaps the clearest thing about the world’s richest man is that he so desperately wants people to think he’s funny. He announced with a flourish that “comedy is now legal on Twitter” once his purchase of the platform was complete. And then there was that time he turned up at headquarters carrying a sink.

The lifted memes, the empty edge-lord provocations — combined with the fact that when people make jokes at his expense he suspends their accounts — have always elicited the whole-body-tensing-inducing embarrassment of watching someone fail an audition.