Viewed from a distance, the Bruce Lehrmann prosecution now looks like a hideous tabloid mess, a tangle of intersecting agendas that produced the legal system equivalent of a train wreck from which nobody has emerged with their dignity intact.

The recriminations will flow for some time, and they will further cloud the central question on which justice was supposed to be done but, now and forever, will not be.

There are lessons here if we are dispassionate enough to pick through the wreckage with a forensic eye. In particular, two figures rise above the fog, and we should take note of what they have said.