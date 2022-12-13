Unfortunately Australia’s most boring sporting competition starts tonight on Seven. The Big Bash is really a damp squib tricked out to try to grab viewers’ attention in the run-up to Christmas. Who would want to watch a bit of confected tip-and-run when there’s shopping, carolling, friends and foes to share festivities with, not to mention family? (Nine has the world short course swim titles from Melbourne.)

The last Media Watch of the year — 613,000. 7.30 with Laura Tingle for the summer — 749,000. The non-main channel digitals for the five networks had a total share of 37.9%, collectively more viewers than any one of the main channels.

At 6am tomorrow Argentina v Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final, a real sports competition. The France-Morocco semi-final is on Thursday morning, same time.