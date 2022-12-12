Nine’s night — the early end to the second cricket test saw Seven struggle with fill-in programming. The England-France World Cup quarter final — 511,000 from 6am, good figures, semis again 6am Wednesday and Thursday. Last Sunday morning’s Australia-Argentina game saw its audience boosted 33% by streaming viewing to 1.679 million from 1.272 million.

Apart from 7.30 (with Laura Tingle in the chair), serious Australian TV current affairs will go on holiday from tonight after Media Watch ends what has been a long and eventful season. Federal and state elections, the fading of the COVID emergencies (and the fading of ScoMo), plus the ranters and ravers on the right — especially the dinosaurs on Sky News from 6pm — made for a long, long year, not to mention the increasing oddities of the way ABC News reports and runs itself.

Network channel share: