Talk about spitting the Dummy. Election sinker Katherine Deves last week expressed disbelief that a member of the band Portishead, leading purveyor of glinting cinematic ’90s soundscapes, had reported her on Twitter for the, well, highly Deves view that the word “transphobic” was actually a term of abuse against women.

UK super-producer Geoff Barrow, who had reported Deves, then declared: “It’s quite obvious you never understood the message in our music or perhaps you did back then before became full of hate for trans people. Shame.”

Charlie Lewis — Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis

Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis pens Crikey's Tips and Murmurs column and also writes on industrial relations, politics and culture. He previously worked across government and unions and was a researcher on RN's Daily Planet. He currently co-hosts Spin Cycle on Triple R radio.

