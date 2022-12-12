Talk about spitting the Dummy. Election sinker Katherine Deves last week expressed disbelief that a member of the band Portishead, leading purveyor of glinting cinematic ’90s soundscapes, had reported her on Twitter for the, well, highly Deves view that the word “transphobic” was actually a term of abuse against women.
UK super-producer Geoff Barrow, who had reported Deves, then declared: “It’s quite obvious you never understood the message in our music or perhaps you did back then before became full of hate for trans people. Shame.”
