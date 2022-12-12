When Dan Andrews fronted the Labor faithful at the Village Green pokies pub in his still safe seat of Mulgrave on election night, it was the reference to “bringing back the SEC” which generated the loudest cheers.
And this is how The Age opened its front page splash last Saturday, Andrews’ first post-election newspaper interview after Victorians gave him an emphatic third term mandate:
Premier Daniel Andrews says the promise of resurrecting the State Electricity Commission was a killer blow in the election campaign that delivered Labor a third term in office last weekend.
