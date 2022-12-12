When COVID-19 first emerged in Australia there was a sense of togetherness and camaraderie, with random acts of kindness across the country and front-page “thank you” messages to healthcare workers.

But our sense of social cohesion was not universal — Asian Australians saw an uptick in race-based harassment between lockdowns — and ultimately short-lived. This year’s Mapping Social Cohesion study, produced by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute, found social cohesion is at a “critical juncture”, being eroded by social and economic inequalities, discrimination, and concern about national and global issues including climate anxiety and financial pressures.

Some children have lost social skills and the ability to manage conflict; retail workers report ongoing abuse amid workforce shortages; hospitality workers say customers are short-tempered and demanding.