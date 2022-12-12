“Scientists are very aware of ecological grief,” said Terry Hughes, one of Australia’s leading coral scientists, in early 2016.

Their fluency in this anthropogenic phenomenon, he went on to explain, owed to their role in chronicling the profound demise of the world’s species and their ecosystems.

At the time, Hughes’ remarks were made against the backdrop of devastation visited on the Great Barrier Reef by a mass bleaching event — the third in the space of two decades.