Singer Celine Dion last week put “Stiff Person Syndrome” on the map when she announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disease.

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is classified as an autoimmune disease — in short, the body’s immune system attacks cells it should not. Symptoms are variable but it often triggers spasms by eliciting hyper-sensitivities to noise, touch, and emotional distress.

It impacts around two in every 1 million people, is usually diagnosed around mid-life — more commonly in women than men — and its sufferers’ experiences range from manageable to debilitating. There’s currently no cure for the disease, and much is still unknown about why it impacts some over others.