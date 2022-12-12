In an extraordinary letter released in full today, the prosecutor who charged Bruce Lehrmann over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins has accused the Australian Federal Police of running an 18-month campaign of “consistent and inappropriate interference” on behalf of Lehrmann’s defence team.

Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, consistently maintained his innocence and denied any sexual activity took place, before the trial was abandoned because of misconduct by a juror.