The fragmentation of votes in Australia’s 2022 federal election told a local version of a global story as parties, media and social identities grow more diverse.
Trouble is, our locally focused reporting tends to the parochial, looking back through a lens of 20th century institutional stability where shifts can be attributed to the to and fro of big-party combat and the charisma (or lack of) embodied in their respective leaders.
