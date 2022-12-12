Australia’s progress on closing the gender pay gap has stalled.

Across the 2021-22 financial year, women earned $26,596 less than men on average, according to the latest annual data released this morning by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

It means Australia’s gender pay gap is stuck at 22.8% — the same as last year. Just one in four boards has gender balance, with men twice as likely to be in the top income bracket as women. The number of women who are CEOs, however, has increased to 22.3%, up 2.9% since last year.