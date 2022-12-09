In an act of breathtaking bravura, Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi shaped as though he was going to thump his penalty into the bottom corner of the net and, as Spain’s goalkeeper dove out of the way, sent a mockingly gentle chip down the goal’s centre.

With that, Morocco had achieved the greatest result in their history, beating Spain — the overwhelming favourites and, all the sweeter, a former colonial power — and progressing to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup, the first Arab nation to get that far in the competition’s history.