Seven’s night because of the second (day-night pink ball test) against the Windies from Adelaide with a 671,000 national average — the audience average again didn’t top 700,000 for the third and prime time session. It averaged a further 222,000 on Fox Cricket.

The ratings data continues to show the Australian TV audience slowly tuning out and settling down for summer – COVID is in the rear-view mirror, ScoMo is in a vault somewhere with a silver cross and rosemary on his chest, and all worries economic are on hold until the new year.

Network channel share: