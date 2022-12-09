This past week, like unhappy partners arguing it out before friends and family, France and Germany have been out in the world. France in the strutting grandeur of a state visit by President Emmanuel Macron to the United States, and Germany in a deeply serious essay-length rumination by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The European Union was built off long-term unity between the two, who, between them, still speak for a third of the EU’s population. Now, across Europe, countries are starting to plan for a different European Union, where the fracturing of the big two’s relationship holds both danger and opportunities.