A Melbourne drag show has been postponed following threats by anti-LGBTIQA+ and white supremacist hate groups.

It’s the second time a Victorian drag show has been targeted with protests and threats in the past few months, raising fears that the rising opposition and violence facing performers in the United States is finding its way to Australia.

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for local council City of Stonnington told Crikey that the end-of-year celebration for its youth service had been called off.