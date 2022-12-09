The Reserve Bank of Australia is out this week promoting its latest thinking on digital currencies. Amid the wreckage of the crypto market — Bitcoin is down 67% this year, others are down 100% — the timing is fascinating.
RBA assistant governor (financial system) Brad Jones has some interesting things to say about the way digital money could work. They are eye-opening primarily because we usually think so little about the plumbing of our financial system.
