“CoalKeeper is dead,” Queensland Minister for Energy Mick de Brenni said after yesterday’s energy ministers’ meeting. “Angus Taylor and Scott Morrison’s CoalKeeper is dead.”

To which one might respond, best to drive a stake through its heart and decapitate it just to make sure.

CoalKeeper — or a capacity mechanism, to give it its formal name — was devised by Taylor and his appointed bureaucrats as a way to prop up unreliable and unviable coal-fired power stations, with the cost to be borne via higher energy bills, under the pretext of ensuring reliability in a system with a growing level of renewable power.