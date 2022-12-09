La Niña won’t end before Christmas but the latest modelling from the Bureau of Meteorology is still Christmas come early. Following three back-to-back years of La Niña, the bureau has forecast a return to “neutral” in January or February 2023, giving the east and north-east of Australia potentially two of three months of summer (as it was actually designed).

“This summer is our one opportunity to have a normal weather system,” Centre for Southern Hemisphere Oceans Research director Dr Wenju Cai told Crikey.