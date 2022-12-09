The Australian Federal Police union says officers have been unfairly portrayed as “Liberal lapdogs” amid the fallout from the mistrial of Bruce Lehrmann.

The Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) told Crikey on Friday morning it had reported the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to a Canberra watchdog following suggestions police acted inappropriately during the investigation, and that the union would join calls for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

“People are accusing the AFP of being Liberal lapdogs,” AFPA media and government relations manager Troy Roberts told Crikey.