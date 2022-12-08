The highlight from TV yesterday? That the second cricket test with the Windies starts in Adelaide this afternoon — it’s a pink ball test.

So, about last night: if I told you the various non-main channels of the five free-to-air networks had a total share of 36.9%, you’d have a good idea how unattractive the night was. Collectively, more people watched repeats and lower-tier programming on those channels than watched repeats and lower-tier programming on the main channels.

And if you take out the 6-7.30pm news broadcasts and the ABC’s 7.30 from the five main channels, then the actual audience watching non-news programming last night was laughably low.