Two reports came out this week that have me thinking more deeply about the Liberal Party’s “woman problem”.

I’m looking at the questions put to party stalwarts as they review their spectacular wipe-out at the last election — and those that weren’t asked.

On Monday, the Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation released the first of what will be an annual scorecard of women’s income and health. The findings are devastating: Australian women are now poorer and less healthy than they were a decade ago.