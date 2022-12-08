More than 9000 pigeons from 50 countries will today leave their loft and go head to head in the first of five races at the Pattaya International Pigeon Race in Thailand. The competition awards $2.6 million in prize money and tracks a total of 1815km, making it the world’s biggest international “one loft” (meaning all the pigeons head “home” to the same place) racing event.

It consists of four “hotspot” races throughout December — 245km, 280km, 330km and 430km — followed by a grand 530km finale in January, which is signed and certified by the honourable FCI Racing Pigeons Grand Prix.

Australia has sent 13 teams with a total of 72 pigeons, 58 of which have qualified to compete. These teams range from one highflier to 12 birds. Compare that to host-nation Thailand, which has 77 teams, 963 pigeons and 770 qualifiers.