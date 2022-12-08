In NSW voters will go to the March election with a clear choice on reforming the toxic gambling industry, after NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns recommitted to only allowing the introduction of cashless gaming cards — crucial to preventing money laundering through poker machines — after a voluntary trial.

That in effect hands a veto over the necessary reform to the powerful clubs and pubs lobby groups who have controlled gambling policy for decades in the state.

Minns’ stance means the Liberals, the Greens and key crossbenchers support introducing a cashless card, while Labor and the Nationals in effect oppose it. NSW Labor clearly — and probably rightly — thinks the issue is not a vote-shifter and not worth losing the support and the donations of lobby groups like ClubsNSW, or the flow of money that comes from labour clubs to the ALP.