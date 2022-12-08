After the Reserve Bank began lifting interest rates this year, in spite of its repeated statements that rates wouldn’t rise until 2024, governor Philip Lowe often observed that it would be OK because Australian households had “buffers” that they had built up during the pandemic, from money they’d been unable to spend in lockdown or from lower mortgage costs.

Lowe hasn’t referred to any buffers for a while now, and yesterday’s September quarter national accounts suggest why. The buffers have been used up.