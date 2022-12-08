Unlike many of their state and territory colleagues, federal politicians are not governed by a code of conduct.
That could soon change, after a report last week recommended that a workplace rulebook for MPs be adopted.
If it does happen it will take some time, and ultimately the decision on whether to create a code of conduct will be up to the same politicians who would be bound by it.
