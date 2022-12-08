The Chinese Communist Party’s strict zero-COVID era of continual testing, restrictions and harsh lockdowns is winding down. The ruling government body, the State Council, yesterday issued 10 new guidelines that include loosening restrictions, allowing home rather than public health quarantine, and largely scrapping the health QR code needed for entering most public places.

The CCP’s fearsome propaganda machine has also executed a neat backflip, shifting from its near-three-year characterisation of COVID as a potential Armageddon to one of more acceptance as a “weakening” virus.

A week ago, small but unprecedented civilian protests had sprung up in major cities against China’s oppressive pandemic policies, which at times spilled into criticism of the party itself and its leader Xi Jinping. Some have posited that the overall tightening grip of China’s surveillance state was also a catalyst.