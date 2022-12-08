Hold the front page! Bosses of big business don’t want workers to have greater bargaining power!

The impact of the Albanese government’s new multi-employer bargaining laws on productivity and international competitiveness has emerged as one of the single greatest concerns among the country’s most powerful chief executives, The Australian’s 2022 CEO survey has revealed.

It’s harder than usual to justify the “exclusive” tag the Oz slapped on editor-at-large and noted rapper Ticky Fullerton’s 2022 survey of 90 CEOs across the country. “High-profile business figures concerned by greater worker power” is a headline with about the same level of news impact as “Foxes express concern over greater chicken coop security”.