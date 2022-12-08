INDONESIA’S BOMBSHELL

Bali bombmaker Umar Patek has been released from jail after serving just over half of his 20-year sentence, the ABC reports, something Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called “abhorrent”. Patek helped build the bomb that killed more than 200 people, including 88 Australians, in a Bali nightclub in 2002 — he was on the run for nine years as one of Asia’s most wanted terrorism suspects before being caught. Patek was a senior figure in the al-Qaeda-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah, as Guardian Australia continues, and the Indonesian government said he had completed a “deradicalisation” program while inside. So why was Patek released? He received 33 months of sentence reductions — Indonesia often gives them to prisoners on national holidays — which left him eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Staying overseas a moment and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong will tell the US that both of us need to show the Indo-Pacific that our alliance is not just about military cooperation and security, but economics too, as the SMH reports, that we want to “do business and create wealth” with countries as well. Wong will say that it’s about showing we “have skin in the game” by getting involved in “development, connectivity, digital trade and the energy transition”, otherwise we risk being outplayed by China. Wong will also urge Beijing to take up a US offer to put “guardrails” in place to manage competition, saying it was in “all the world’s interests”, Guardian Australia continues. If you’d like to delve into the issue more, The Conversation has a cracking analysis this morning.

