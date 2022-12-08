Two anti-vaccine parents have defended their decision to deny a life-saving “vaccinated blood” transfusion for their sick baby, who has since been placed in temporary medical custody by a New Zealand court.

The case of Baby W, a six-month-old child born with a congenital heart defect who urgently needs surgery that includes a transfusion, has become the latest cause du jour of a child-obsessed, feisty anti-vaccine and conspiracy movement in New Zealand.

Baby W’s parents refused to consent to a blood transfusion due to their baseless claim it was “tainted by vaccination” — a decision that has garnered global attention. There is no evidence that vaccinated blood represents any risks to recipients. Billions of doses of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine have been administered around the world.