In the battle of the RBA v Australian bank accounts, the bank accounts look to be winning.

The Reserve Bank of Australia wants to crush spending in the Australian economy to try to drive down prices. But we’re just too comfortable. The latest data shows that, far from being skint, Aussies are still tucking away money in the bank and comfortable spending it. We have high savings, and they are getting higher.

The savings ratio — the ratio of personal savings to disposable personal income — reported in the latest national accounts is still 6%. Not as high as the depths of the pandemic when we had nothing to spend on, but at the high end of what we’ve seen since 1990.